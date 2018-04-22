Celtic linked with 20-year-old Bayern Munich defender

Celtic have been linked with Bayern Munich defender Thomas Isherwood, according to reports in Germany.

The 20-year-old Isherwood, who has represented Sweden at age grade from Under-15 to Under-19, currently plays with Bayern’s reserve team, Bayern Munich II.

Previously with IF Brommapojkarna in Sweden, the central defender has reportedly been scouted by representatives from Celtic in recent games.

The Hoops, who are widely expected to offload central defensive duo Erik Sviatchenko and Jozo Simunovic in the summer, will be looking for options in defence and are thought to have been impressed by the 6ft 4in Isherwood’s performances for Tim Walter’s second string Bayern side.

Among Isherwood’s team-mates are Felix Gotze, younger brother of Germany international Mario Gotze, scorer of the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final, while one of his coaches is Tobias Schweinsteiger, older brother of former Bayern and Manchester United midfielder Bastian.

Isherwood is yet to make an appearance for Bayern’s first team, but is out of contract in the summer and Celtic look to lure the towering defender to Scotland with the offer of regular first-team football.