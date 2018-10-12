Celtic legend blasts Brendan Rodgers over handling of summer signing

Celtic legend Willie Wallace has criticised Brendan Rodgers for his handling of summer signing Daniel Arzani.

Celtic's Daniel Arzani in training. Picture: SNS

The Australian wonderkid arrived in the transfer window on a two-year loan deal from Manchester City but has yet to see a second of first-team football.

Wallace, who helped Celtic win the European Cup in 1967, watched Arzani perform for Melbourne City and believes he’s ready to star for the reigning Scottish champions.

He said: “Arzani is a good little player, and Brendan Rodgers disappointed me on that one.

“He’s saying it’s going to be a while before he plays. Well, why are Celtic paying the wages and not Man City?

“If I was the board at Celtic, I’d have kicked the manager’s a*** out the door.

“Why would you take Arzani for two years if he isn’t going to play in your team? The kid, for me, will finish up a better player than James Forrest.

“Arzani is quick, he takes people on, and he reminds me a bit of Jimmy Johnstone because of that.

“When I heard Rodgers say he wasn’t ready, I was baffled. Why take the boy if he thinks he’s not ready?

“If I was the lad, I’d ask to go back to City or go somewhere else to get a game.”