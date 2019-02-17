Celtic latest: Interest in Championship ace | Defender wanted by Swedish outfit | Oko-Flex on bench for Kilmarnock clash

Have your say

The latest news, transfer rumours and gossip from Celtic Park...

Hoops eye Adams

Che Adams, right, is a reported target for Celtic and numerous other clubs. Picture: Getty Images

Celtic are monitoring Birmingham striker Che Adams, according to reports.

The Mirror claims that Hoops scouts watched the 22-year-old in action for the Midlands outfit in their 1-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers last mid-week.

With 19 goals to his name already this season, Adams - who is also being tracked by Scotland - has attracted interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Watford.

Lustig to Malmo?

Mikael Lustig could be the subject of a tug-of-war between two teams in his homeland.

AIK Stockholm are interested in the Sweden international but according to reports in the country, Malmo are keen to sign the right-back and have made a better offer.

Oko-Flex in squad for Kilmarnock clash

Armstrong Oko-Flex, the 16-year-old forward, was named among the substitutes for Celtic’s match with Kilmarnock.

The Irish-born attacker joined Celtic in September last year on a three-year deal and targeted a debut before he turned 17.

He could be in with a chance of realising his dream at Rugby Park this afternoon.