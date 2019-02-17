Celtic latest: Interest in Championship ace | Defender wanted by Swedish outfit | Oko-Flex on bench for Kilmarnock clash

The latest news, transfer rumours and gossip from Celtic Park...
Hoops eye Adams
Celtic are monitoring Birmingham striker Che Adams, according to reports.
The Mirror claims that Hoops scouts watched the 22-year-old in action for the Midlands outfit in their 1-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers last mid-week.
With 19 goals to his name already this season, Adams - who is also being tracked by Scotland - has attracted interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Watford.
Lustig to Malmo?
Mikael Lustig could be the subject of a tug-of-war between two teams in his homeland.
AIK Stockholm are interested in the Sweden international but according to reports in the country, Malmo are keen to sign the right-back and have made a better offer.
Oko-Flex in squad for Kilmarnock clash
Armstrong Oko-Flex, the 16-year-old forward, was named among the substitutes for Celtic’s match with Kilmarnock.
The Irish-born attacker joined Celtic in September last year on a three-year deal and targeted a debut before he turned 17.
He could be in with a chance of realising his dream at Rugby Park this afternoon.