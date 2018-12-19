Celtic latest: Ex-Manchester City striker on radar? | Defender to return

Have your say

The latest news and gossip from Celtic Park...

Bony a target?

Celtic have been linked with a January move for Swansea’s former Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony.

The Ivorian forward, who has also had spells with Sparta Prague, Stoke and Vitesse Arnhem, is out of contract next summer.

While the 30-year-old’s wage demands could be a stumbling block, he played under Brendan Rodgers at the Liberty Stadium and netted 34 goals in 70 games for the Swans.

Rodgers has already earmarked a striker as a priority in the January transfer window - could Bony be on the way?

Sviatchenko to return to Celtic Park

Former Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko is to return to Parkhead on Saturday - as a spectator.

The former Hoops centre-back, who is back with FC Midtjylland posted on Instagram an old photo of himself in the Celtic dressing room with the caption “Time really does fly and I haven’t been back since January last year. “Can’t wait to be back.”

Celtic shared the post on the club’s Twitter account, prompting a wave of responses suggesting the club shouldn’t have allowed the Dane to leave.

According to his Twitter profile, Sviatchenko is spending a few days back in Scotland.