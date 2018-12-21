Celtic latest: Edouard blow | Christie boost | Quartet’s fitness

The latest news and rumours from Celtic Park...

Edouard ‘out of Dundee clash’

Mixed news on the injury front for Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic will have no senior strikers available for their home clash with Dundee after Odsonne Edouard was ruled out of the game. The Frenchman picked up an abductor injury in the 3-0 win over Motherwell, meaning Brendan Rodgers may have to rely on the likes of Scott Sinclair, Ryan Christie and James Forrest to spearhead his attack.

Speaking on Friday, Rodgers said: “Odsonne won’t be available for the game tomorrow, but we’re very hopeful he will be ready for next week.”

Christie returns to squad

Ryan Christie is back in the Celtic squad for the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Dundee at Parkhead on Saturday after missing the last two matches with an ankle injury.

Brendan Rodgers confirmed that the midfielder who was carried from the field on a stretcher during the Europa League game against Salzburg, is available for Saturday.

“Ryan is available, back in the squad,” the Northern Irishman said. “I think it was more protective from the medical team when he had the injury and couldn’t really move and put his foot on the floor.

“Obviously when he gets carried off people think he will be a lot longer term but it was more for protection than anything else. He has worked really hard, he has been brilliant.”

Hopes over quartet’s fitness

Brendan Rodgers is hopeful of having key trio Dedryck Boyata, Mikael Lustig and Kieran Tierney back in his squad next week.

The trio are currently recovering from hamstring, hip and concussion injuries respectively but Rodgers is optimistic that he’ll be able to include the three in his squad for the

Striker Leigh Griffiths remains out as he deals with personal issues while Eboue Kouassi and Daniel Arzani (both knee) are still sidelined.