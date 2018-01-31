Celtic in for Kieren Westwood as Motherwell reject Trevor Carson bid

Have your say

Kieren Westwood is the latest goalkeeper to be linked with Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic.

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk

Keiren Westwood of Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Getty

Brendan Rodgers is in the market for a short-term replacement for Craig Gordon after the club’s No.1 was injured in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Hibs.

Celtic have had two bids for Motherwell stopper Trevor Carson knocked back. The Steelmen have turned down offers of £200,000 and £375,000, as they hold out for double that amount.

The Scottish Sun are reporting that Westwood, 33, is one of the names on a long-list of goalkeeping targets.

The ex-Manchester City youth product currently plays for English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

READ MORE - Transfer deadline day: Rangers knock back latest Morelos bid | Celtic offer for Carson rejected | Scott Allan to Hibs?