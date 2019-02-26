Celtic hold talks with Neil Lennon and ‘another couple of candidates’

Celtic chief Peter Lawwell has revealed the club has spoken to Neil Lennon “and another couple of candidates” about succeeding Brendan Rodgers, who is putting the finishing touches on a three-year deal with English Premier League side Leicester City.

Speaking to reporters outside Celtic Park this afternoon, Lawwell said: “[Brendan Rodgers] hasn’t left Celtic yet - we’re still waiting to hear back from Leicester.

Peter Lawwell pictured at Celtic Park. Picture: SNS Group

“He’s down there at the moment - I think they’ve got a few things to sort out. There’s not really much I can say now, other than we’re waiting to hear back.”

Asked if the Northern Irishman had verbally agreed to take charge at the King Power Stadium, Lawwell insisted: “I’m unsure.

“I’m just waiting to hear back and hopefully things will come to a conclusion quickly, and we can get on with our own business.”

Former Hibs boss Lennon is the favourite - and could be installed on an interim basis ahead of Celtic’s trip to the Capital to face Hearts tomorrow night.

Describing the 47-year-old as a “strong candidate”, Lawwell confirmed talks had taken place with Lennon, who spent four years in the Celtic hotseat between 2010 and 2014.

He added: “We’re waiting to hear from Leicester and once we have, we’ll probably put a statement out. We’ve spoken to Neil and another couple of candidates but we’ll wait and see.”

