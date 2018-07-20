Celtic fans react to new ‘bold’ third kit for 2018/19 season

Have your say

Celtic have released a new third kit for the 2018/19 season and it’s safe to say fans are somewhat divided.

Some have praised the club for continuing to stand out from the crowd, though others have recoiled at the unusual pattern and colour selection.

Here is a section of the most significant reactions from fans after the strips were unveiled early on Friday.

THOSE AGAINST

@yahmpy: “I’m old enough to remember my TV making that pattern when the attena wasn’t getting a signal.”

DanMcFarlane9: “so you’re saying this made it the whole way through the design process without one person not liking it?”

@AngryNYfan: “11 goalkeepers is a bold strategy.”

@_Lee67: “Okay now announce the real one.”

@jackboag1206: “It would be decent if it was actually yellow with the black like Dortmund not this weird dangled neon mess.”

@jhardest: “How would this shirt look with full black sleeves? Or with enough effort put into stitching the sleeve ends to avoid cheap-looking contrast thread? NB designs aren’t bad. They just need to ask themselves, How would Nike make this better?”

@gerontophile: “I love you, but oh for **** sake.”

THOSE IN FAVOUR

@__DG7__: “Imagine not liking this top.”

@MrMacFunn: “Just back from the stadium. Its actually the best of the 3. Not saying much as the others are terrible, but it’s actually very good.”

@kevbhoy25: “At last a strip we can wear against Hibs that’s not pink.”

@The_boy_Logan: “Unpopular opinion but I like this more than the 2nd (white) one.”

@1691Seamus: “Nice, very Dortmund like.”

@GordieMcGuire89: “This strip is beaut! We don’t do boring.”

