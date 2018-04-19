Celtic earn more TV money from Champions League than Manchester United

Celtic earned more money from TV revenue in this season’s Champions League than EPL giants Manchester United, figures have shown.

Celtic faced Anderlecht, Bayern Munich and PSG in the Champions League group stages. Picture: SNS

The Parkhead club received £27.6million from their ascension into the group stages, where they finished third in a group alongside Anderlecht, Bayern Munich and PSG.

They earned around £13.4million from the TV deal for British clubs in the competition. As Champions of Scotland they were entitled to 10 per cent of the overall pot.

United, meanwhile, will only receive £10.4million as they reached the group stages by winning the Europa League. As a result, they are only entitled to TV money from the knockout stages.

