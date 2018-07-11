Celtic duo Odsonne Edouard and Olivier Ntcham involved in car crash near Glasgow

Have your say

Two Celtic players, Oliver Ntcham and Odsonne Edouard, were reportedly involved in a two-car crash near the headquarters of Irn-Bru outside Cumbernauld in North Lanarkshire earlier today.

Police attended the scene in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire at Mollins Road near Barr’s factory this afternoon at around 3.40pm.

Moussa Dembele is also understood to have been at the scene.

Edouard, and compatriot Ntcham, were seen surrounded by officers at the side of the road near the blue Range Rover.

Paramedics were also called to the scene and while one person was taken to hospital.

Their injuries are not thought to be serious.

The scene of the two-car accident in North Lanarkshire. Picture: SWNS

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called at 2.20pm to a road traffic collision involving two cars at Mollins Road at the junction with Orchardton Road in Cumbernauld.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road has been closed temporarily.

“One man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Infirmary. Enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokeswoman from the Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed they had attended at two vehicle road traffic collision with one person taken to hosptial.

She said: “We received a call at 2.11pm on Wednesday 11 July to attend a road traffic collision on Mollins Road at the junction with Orchardson Road in Cumbernauld.

“We dispatched one ambulance and a paramedic response unit to the scene.

“One patient was taken to the Forth Valley Royal Infirmary.”

A Celtic spokeswoman said: “The club is aware of an accident but won’t be making any further comment until it has been investigated.”

Police said a 22-year-old man will be the reported to the procurator fiscal for a road traffic offence in connection with the incident.