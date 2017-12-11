Celtic drawn to play Zenit St Petersburg in Europa League

Celtic have been paired with Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa League knockout stages.

Daler Kuzyaev (second left) celebrates a goal with Emiliano Rigoni (L), Oleg Shatov (R) and Domenico Criscito during a Russian league match. Picture: Getty Images

The Hoops dropped into the last 32 of the Europa League after finishing third in Champions League group B, behind Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, and ahead of Belgian side Anderlecht.

The first leg of the encounter will be played at Celtic Park, and will be Celtic’s 100th Europa League/UEFA Cup tie.

The return leg, at the Krestovsky Stadium the following week, could well be played in a partly-closed stadium after UEFA hit the Russian club with sanctions after it was found guilty of ‘racist behaviour’.

Zenit fans displayed a banner praising the former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic during a Europa League group match in St Petersburg against Macedonian side Vardar Skopje.

The Celtic players are put through their paces at a frosty Lennoxtown this morning. Picture: SNS Group

Mladic had been found guilty of genocide by a UN war crimes tribunal a day earlier, and sentenced to life in prison for his part in massacres and ethic cleaning during the Bosnian conflict.

The banner displayed by the Zenit fans contravened Article 14 of UEFA’s disciplinary regulations, and the club was ordered by UEFA to ‘close the entire sector where the discriminatory banner was displayed’ during their next European game.

European football’s governing body also urged Zenit to display a banner with the words ‘#EqualGame’ alongside the UEFA logo in the closed section of the stadium.

The club was also fined €10,000 (around £8,778) for the incident.

Zenit are managed by former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini, and the club won the Europa League during its UEFA Cup days, beating Rangers 2-0 in Manchester in May 2008.

