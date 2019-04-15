Celtic could net seven-figure windfall as interest in former star heats up

Celtic could be set to net a seven-figure windfall from the transfer of Moussa Dembele this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

READ MORE - ‘That was horrific’: Fans react to Dom Ball red card in Aberdeen v Celtic semi

Moussa Dembele, centre, has impressed for Lyon. Picture: AFP/Getty

The striker, who left Parkhead for Lyon last August for a fee of around £20 million, is reportedly wanted by Manchester United and Arsenal.

The 22-year-old overcame a slow start to his Lyon career and has since impressed with 17 goals in all competitions.

Should he be sold this summer it would likely be in the region of £50 million, which would earn Celtic £5 million from the sell-on clause included in the deal to take him to Ligue 1.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.