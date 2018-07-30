Celtic confirmed as partner club for Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

Celtic have been confirmed as the latest partner club for Pro Evolution Soccer 2019.

In addition, an official version of Celtic Park will be included in the game.

It had been reported last week that Celtic Park and Rangers' Ibrox would be in the latest version of the game. The news that Celtic are an official partner was confirmed on the game's official Twitter page.

Celtic Park will available via a data pack after the launch of the game. Konami, the game's producers, will be employing its stunning 3D scanning systems to ensure that the Glasgow club’s squad are perfectly represented in-game. Each player will be scanned by dozens of cameras from every angle, while Konami's technical team will ensure that individual skills and abilities, along with playing styles, are matched in every way.

Gordon Kaye, head of business development at Celtic FC remarked: “We are delighted to be partnering with Konami at such an exciting time for the PES Series. The gameplay and player detail in PES 2019 is simply stunning and we have no doubt Celtic fans will be excited at the prospect of seeing the Double Treble Champions emulated in such a realistic way.“

Jonas Lygaard, senior director brand & business development at Konami Digital Entertainment B.V., said:“Celtic is a hugely successful club and we are delighted to be working closely with them. Our job now is to ensure Celtic’s presence is perfectly recreated within PES 2019 and we look forward to seeing the fans’ reactions when all the work being put into this is complete and we reveal everything – more updates coming soon – watch this space!”

It comes after Konami announced in May that the Ladbrokes Premiership, for the first time, is one of nine officially licensed ahead of its release on 30 August. Each of the twelve competing clubs will appear in official kits and iconography through post-launch data pack releases and ensure that all stats and squads are updated on a weekly basis.

Celtic fans will be able to purchase a specially-branded Celtic Edition featuring bespoke DLC and content with only 1,000 available.

An official PES 2019 event will take place taking place at Celtic Park on Thursday as part of a ‘pre-season tour’ to celebrate the release.

The Ladbrokes Premiership will feature beside the Danish Superliga, Portugal’s Liga NOS, Belgium’s Pro League, the Swiss Super League, the Argentine Superliga and the Russian Premier Liga as the licensed leagues.