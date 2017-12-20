Celtic confirm signing of Marvin Compper on two-and-a-half year deal

Have your say

Celtic have confirmed the signing of German defender Marvin Compper, who has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal with the club.

The centre back joins from RB Leipzig, and has made 195 appearances in the Bundesliga.

The 32-year-old has also had spells with Borussia Monchengladbach, 1899 Hoffenheim and Italian Serie A side Fiorentina.

Compper will be unveiled to the Celtic fans at tonight’s clash with Partick Thistle, and will officially join up with his new team mates on 1 January 2018.

