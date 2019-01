Have your say

Celtic have announced the signing of Ivorian striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo on a four-year deal.

The 21-year-old has joined from Slovakian side Dunajska Streda for an undisclosed fee.

Vakoun Issouf Bayo featuring for Ivory Coast at the Toulon Tournament in 2015. Picture: Getty

The deal is subject to Bayo passing a medical and gaining a work permit.

He becomes Brendan Rodgers’ third signing of the January transfer window following the loan arrivals of Oliver Burke and Timothy Weah.