Celtic complete signing of Australian midfielder Leo Mazis

Celtic have formally announced the signing of Australian midfielder Leo Mazis on a three-year deal.

Leo Mazis has officially joined Celtic after agreeing to sign in January. Picture: SNS

The Parkhead side agreed a deal for the 17-year-old near the beginning of the January window.

The transfer from Belconnen United, in Canberra’s National Premier League, was held up as the Hoops waited for the player’s visa to come through.

Now that everything has been cleared, Mazis will be available to turn out for Celtic’s Development Squad.

Speaking to Celtic TV, Mazis said: “It was unbelievable when I got the call to say Celtic were offering me a contract. It’s always been my dream to play football at the highest level and Celtic are a massive club so I’m over the moon with this opportunity.

“My dream is to one day play for the first team but obviously right now I’m only concentrating on just getting settled and getting game time in the Development Squad. I need to find my feet a bit and take things a step at a time.”

