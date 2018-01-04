Celtic close in on Lewis Morgan signing as player arrives for medical

Have your say

Celtic are close to completing the signing of Lewis Morgan after the player arrived on Thursday morning to complete his medical.

Lewis Morgan pictured arriving at Rosshall Hopsital. Picture: SNS

The 21-year-old was pictured entering Glasgow’s Ross Hall hospital ahead of his £300,000 move from St Mirren.

It is believed the deal will see Morgan remain at the Paisley club on loan for the rest of the 2017/18 season as they look to cling on to their place atop the Ladbrokes Championship table.

Morgan is expected to finalise his deal and be unveiled as a Celtic player before the close of play on Thursday.

He will be the club’s second capture of the January window after RB Leipzig defender Marvin Compper.

