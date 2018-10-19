Celtic captain Scott Brown wanted by club in Australia - reports

Celtic captain Scott Brown is a target of Australian side Western Melbourne, according to the Daily Mail.

Scott Brown is wanted by a team in Australia. Picture: John Devlin

The aspiring A-League side are waiting to hear whether they will be one of two expansion teams admitted into the top flight of football in the country.

If they are they plan on making Brown their marquee signing. The former Scottish international is in the last year of his contract at Celtic Park, though talks over an extension have already begun.

It is believed that Brown will be given a coaching role to help convince him to finish his career with the club he joined from Hibs over ten years ago.

The 33-year-old midfielder is the reigning PFA Scotland Player of the Year.