Celtic captain Scott Brown escapes action as St Mirren striker cited

Celtic captain Scott Brown will not face any retrospective action from the Scottish FA for standing on St Mirren’s Jim Kellerman.

The midfielder trod on his opponent during the recent 2-0 Celtic victory, though the governing body have cleared him of violent conduct.

St Mirren striker Duckens Nazon has not been so fortunate after receiving a citation for elbowing Krisoffer Ajer during the same game.

The 24-year-old will be free to play in Saturday’s match against Hamilton Accies with his tribunal date set for Tuesday.