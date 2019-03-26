Celtic boss Neil Lennon: Rangers signing ‘doesn’t please me’

Celtic boss Neil Lennon isn’t happy that Rangers have managed to agree a pre-contract deal with Jordan Jones - because he thinks he’s such a good player.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon. Picture: SNS

The Northern Irish international will join the Light Blues this summer when his Kilmarnock contract expires.

Having faced Jones over each of the last two seasons while manager of Hibs, Lennon is aware of the threat posed by the winger.

Though that threat will be absent from Sunday’s Old Firm encounter at Celtic Park, Lennon still believes it’s a coup for Rangers in the long run to have persuaded Jones to commit his future to the Ibrox club.

He told Sky Sports: “He’s been very, very good in Scotland over the last couple of years hence why he’s signed a pre-contract with Rangers, which doesn’t please me, obviously, because he’s such a good player.”