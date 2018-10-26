Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers rubbishes Leigh Griffiths ‘AWOL’ rumours

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has dismissed social media “tittle tattle” claiming striker Leigh Griffiths has gone AWOL.

Rumours spread online last night that the Scotland forward had not been seen at the Hoops’ Lennoxtown training base since Monday.

Leigh Griffiths has been struggling with illness. Picture: SNS Group

But Rodgers said: “It’s all social media. He hasn’t been well. He didn’t go away with the international team, then he got injured and then he has been ill for a number of days now.

“I spoke to Leigh when we trained at Murrayfield to check in how he was. He’s been ill so he’s been kept away from the squad.

“He has been connecting every day with our head physiotherapist Tim (Williamson) and he probably gets about 20 messages a day off him, so there’s no chance you’re not connecting with Leigh.

“We just want to get him fit and back into the squad again. He’s away for some more scans today with Tim.

“So that’s just the way it is sometimes with social media. There’s always a bit of tittle-tattle which runs and takes its own life (with) these stories. He’s very much in contact with the club.”