Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers responds to link with Arsenal

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has reiterated his commitment to the club amid speculation regarding the soon-to-be vacant Arsenal manager’s job.

The Northern Irishman has been installed as a 4-1 second favourite to take over from Arsene Wenger after the long-serving manager stated his intention to step down at the end of the season.

Celtic’s majority shareholder Dermot Desmond said on Friday that the club wouldn’t stand in Rodgers’ way if he decided to return to the English Premier League.

Rodgers, though, repeated what he told the nation’s media on Thursday, saying he was “extremely happy” at Celtic.

Asked about it on BT Sport’s coverage of Hibs v Celtic, he said: “There’s always speculation. It happens with players and managers, especially at this time of here.

“As I’ve said, I’m extremely happy here and there’s three years left on my contract.”

