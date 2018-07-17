Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers gives Mikey Johnston update amid Hibs link

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has insisted that Mikey Johnston is “very much” part of his plans for the 2018/19 season.

It was reported that the 19-year-old winger could possibly be used as a sweetener in a deal to bring Hibs midfielder John McGinn to Parkhead, with St Mirren manager Alan Stubbs also reportedly keen to take him on loan to the newly-promoted Paisley club.

Aberdeen have also been credited with an interest in the teenaged wideman.

However, ahead of the second-leg of their Champions League first qualifier against Armenian side Alashkert at Parkhead on Wednesday night, Rodgers stopped short of ruling out a loan move but indicated that the player wouldn’t be going anywhere in the near future.

The Celtic boss said: “Mikey is very much staying here at Celtic at this point in time.

“He is an exciting young talent at 19 years of age.

“He is learning the other side of the game in terms of the tactical idea of pressing and how to work and how to recover but there is no doubt he is a special talent.

“So, at this moment in time, he is very much in my plans.

“We need to develop him, get him some games and if that changes there is a number of options with teams that would like to take him, but at this moment he stays.”

