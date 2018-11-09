Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers dismisses suggestion of Red Bull carve-up

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists he has no fears about collusion between Red Bull-owned Europa League rivals Salzburg and Leipzig harming his team’s prospects of reaching the last 32 of the competition.

Rodgers’ side forced their way back into contention in Group B on Thursday night with their impressive 2-1 win over RB Leipzig at Celtic Park.

That left Celtic level on six points with the German club, both of them adrift of group leaders Red Bull Salzburg, who maintained their 100 percent record with a 5-2 drubbing of pointless Rosenborg in Trondheim.

The next round of fixtures on 29 November sees Celtic travel to Norway to face Rosenborg, while Salzburg welcome Leipzig to Austria, where a home win would be the most favourable outcome for the Scottish champions.

A Leipzig victory would increase the likelihood of both clubs owned by the energy drink giants Red Bull qualifying from the group but Rodgers is dismissive of any suggestion there will be a carve-up.

“I would never question the integrity of it,” said Rodgers. “Both teams have pride. You saw it in the first game between the two of them when Salzburg won 3-2 in Leipzig.

“Both teams want to win. Salzburg are a very good side. They have shown that against Leipzig and in their game against Rosenborg on Thursday night. So, no, I’m sure that will be a very good game. Both teams will want to win that.

“This is a very tough group we are in. You see the level of the two Red Bull teams, plus Rosenborg. So hopefully it will be a fight right to the end for us.

“It was a fantastic win for us on Thursday against Leipzig, there were no negatives for us. So we have to enjoy that win and where it puts us in the group. We know it’s always difficult in Europe, especially away from home. But we will go and attack the next match away to Rosenborg and see where it takes us.”