Celtic battle Premier League sides for right-back Tom James

Celtic are battling it out with English Premier League sides to land Yeovil Town starlet Tom James, according to the Telegraph.

Tom James, right, going up against Alexis Sanchez of Manchester United in an FA Cup tie earlier this year. Picture: Getty

Brendan Rodgers is on the lookout for a new right-back with Mikael Lustig losing form over recent months and Cristian Gamboa largely viewed as a reserve player at Parkhead.

Swansea City are currently leading the race for the 21-year-old, who can operate anywhere across the defensive back-line, while Bournemouth are also interested.

The former Welsh youth international has made 40 appearances for the League Two this season.

He was previously on the books at Cardiff City but made just one appearance for the first-team before leaving midway through last season.

