Celtic apologise to fans over season ticket letter

Celtic have issued an apology to their fans after a letter was sent out telling supporters not to share their season ticket.

The club insisted that only the person named on the ticket could use it, and fans were not permitted to give to someone else in their absence.

Supporter safety was the reason behind the club’s stance, while they also cited SPFL regulations.

However, fans were generally outraged by the instruction. Many called into question why Celtic would prefer an empty seat to a friend or family member using the ticket.

The club’s supporter liason officer has since taken to Twitter to apologise to the fans.

Celtic fans were not to lend out their season tickets to other supporters. Picture: PA

He wrote: “So, the letter was intended to offer clarity on the use of ST’s we’ve recently seen a few examples of season books being used incorrectly, leading to problems for supporters on a match days, it was designed to avoid further problems, apologies for any confusion/upset casued.”

