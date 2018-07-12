Celtic and Hearts scouts take in Glenavon’s Europa League tie with Molde

Have your say

Representatives from Celtic and Hearts were at Mourneview Park last night for Glenavon’s Europa League first round qualifying match with Molde.

According to Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten, around 15 clubs sent scouts to the fixture in Lurgan last night, with Molde forward Erling Haaland - son of former Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City player Alf-Inge Haaland - of particular interest to most of those running the rule over players.

Several scouts were believed to be casting an eye over Erling Haaland, inset, at Mourneview Park. Pictures: Getty Images

The 17-year-old has been linked with Manchester United, who were also represented at the match.

Arsenal have had scouts at a number of Molde fixtures recently, including in the Eliteserien - the Norwegian top flight.

Bournemouth, Brighton, Hull, Liverpool, Newcastle and Southampton were the other Premier League clubs in attendance with Birmingham, Queens Park Rangers, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday also represented.

Aftenposten reported that scouts from Celtic and Hearts were present along with a member of Feyenoord’s backroom staff.

The Jambos signed Bobby Burns from Glenavon earlier this summer while Celtic added Dungannon Swift goalkeeper Liam Hughes to their Academy squad earlier this year.