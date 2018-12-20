Callum McGregor signs new Celtic deal keeping him at club until 2023

Callum McGregor has signed a new deal with Celtic, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023.

The midfielder, who progressed through the Celtic Youth Academy, made his 200th appearance in the 2-0 loss to Hibs at the weekend.

Callum McGregor has extended his contract with Celtic.

The 25-year-old made his senior debut in July 2014 in a UEFA Champions League qualifier in Iceland against KR Reykjavik, and capped the occasion by netting the only goal of the game.

The Scotland internationla has since added 33 more goals including four in Old Firm matches and strikes against Bayern Munich and Zenit St Petersburg in Europe.

In his four years at Celtic, McGregor has won four league titles, three League Cups and two Scottish Cups, and was part of the double treble-winning team.