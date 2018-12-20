Callum McGregor’s aim is ten in a row as he signs new contract

Callum McGregor says the prospect of being part of a Celtic side which wins ten consecutive Scottish league titles was a significant factor in his decision to further commit his long-term future to the club.

The midfielder has signed a new contract with the Scottish champions which runs until the summer of 2023, quelling recent speculation which had linked Bournemouth with a January move for him.

McGregor insists the lure of the lucrative English Premier League cannot turn his head from his ambitions to keep making history with Celtic.

The 25-year-old has been a key component of the squad which has claimed unprecedented back-to-back domestic trebles under manager Brendan Rodgers and who have already retained the League Cup this season.

McGregor helped Celtic return to the top of the Premiership table with their 3-0 win over Motherwell on Wednesday night as they target the club’s eighth consecutive league crown. Beating the all-time Scottish record of nine-in-a-row, which Celtic jointly hold with Old Firm rivals Rangers, is high on McGregor’s wish list.

“When you are getting close to it [ten in a row], as we are, then with the right work rate and effort from the team, you know you could be part of something amazing,” said the Scotland international.

“In the last two and a half years, we’ve made a lot of history and I’m proud to be have been a part of that. In the amount of time I’m here, I want to keep winning things and being successful.

“We keep pushing. We made it seven trophies in a row for the club for the first time when we won the League Cup earlier this month, so there are wee bits of history to make all the time. You have to keep that hunger and mentality to keep doing it.

“There were wee bits of speculation flying about [me going to Bournemouth] but once the manager spoke to me, there was never a question for me of moving away.

“It’s always been Celtic for me and I’ve been happy here. The last two and a half years have been incredible. When you look at the stature of this club, it’s one of the biggest institutions in world football. To be a part of that, to be privileged enough to play in front of those fans at a club of this size – you can’t take a decision to leave that lightly. Even for the Premier League.”