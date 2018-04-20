Callum McGregor is the Scottish Philipp Lahm - Brendan Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has compared utility man Callum McGregor to German World Cup winner Philipp Lahm.

Callum McGregor celebrates after scoring against Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Picture: PA

The 24-year-old netted his side’s second in their 4-0 victory over rivals Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final at the weekend, which took his tally to ten goals for the season.

McGregor started the match on the left of the attacking midfield three. He’s also impressed while playing at centre-midfield, either attacking or sitting, and at left-back this season.

His manager was effusive in his praise and went as far as to compare him to the Bayern Munich legend.

Rodgers said: “We were talking the other day and you talk about Philipp Lahm, who was obviously a great player for Bayern Munich, who could play in full-back positions, could play in midfield.

“Callum is that version for me. Wherever he plays he is minimum seven out of 10 and he has this incredible ability to understand the game.

“Our fourth goal at the weekend, the penalty, comes from him having the ability tactically to press the game at the right moment.

“When he sees the poor pass by their midfield player, he nicks it and we are away on the counter attack and his pass leads to the penalty.

“He is a player of real intelligence, he knows the whole pitch and that is always the mark of the really gifted players.”

