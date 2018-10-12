Brendan Rodgers ‘wrong’ to say Celtic can’t win European Cup

Celtic legend Willie Wallace believes Brendan Rodgers is “wrong” to have admitted in public that Celtic cannot compete with the best of Europe.

Lisbon Lion Willie Wallace. Picture: SNS

The former inside-forward helped Jock Stein’s 1967 side win the European Cup by defeating Internazionale in the final.

He insists the Lisbon Lions overcame the odds by believing they could beat their heavily-favoured opponents and wants the current side to adopt the same positive mindset.

He said: “Maybe I’m looking at things the way I did when I played at Celtic.

“We wanted to win the European Cup. Now we have a manager who says we can’t win it.

“As a Celtic fan, I think that’s wrong. I know it’s a dream, but I want to at least see them try.

“When the attitude is: ‘We don’t need to win . . . the gaffer doesn’t expect us to win anyway’, that’s not for me.

“Is he just being realistic? We were all realistic in 1967.

“We went down that tunnel in Lisbon and looked at the film stars next to us.

“We could have said: ‘Why are we going out there’? But if you think that, you’d be better staying in the dressing room.”