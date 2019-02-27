Brendan Rodgers targets Celtic duo as first Leicester City signings - reports

Celtic duo Callum McGregor and James Forrest are high on Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City wish list, according to The Times.

The former Parkhead boss was confirmed as the new Leicester manager on Tuesday evening after more than two-and-a-half years in the East End of Glasgow.

Rodgers brought seven trophies to the club in that time, as well as an unbeaten domestic season and 24 consecutive wins in domestic cup matches before leaving at a crucial time in the season.

His reputation will be further tarnished with the news that he aims to raid his former club for star players Callum McGregor and James Forrest.

The Times report that Celtic are bracing themselves for bids for the duo, rated £15million and £10million respectively.

The Scottish pair were two of the key performers under Rodgers, developing into refined international players under his helm.

It follows reports that Rodgers is also keen on Kieran Tierney, who is a target for Arsenal, if current Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell leaves in the summer.