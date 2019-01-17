Brendan Rodgers spots drones at Celtic training sessions

The pious outrage over Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa’s admission that he has sent staff to spy on the training of all Championship opponents this season is misplaced, according to Brendan Rodgers.

And while the Celtic manager doesn’t believe opponents have been prying on him and his players, he revealed that drones have been spotted at the club’s training base at Lennoxtown.

“Marcelo Bielsa is someone I’ve admired for a long, long time,” Rodgers said. “His methods were renowned long before he came to this country. I’ve worked with enough Europeans and South Americans to know that’s how they are. There are a lot of self-appointed morality officers coming in now. Some are mentioning cheating but that’s a harsh word to use. He’s trying to get an edge. My concern would be more about a team getting out through an agent. There’s more chance of that in the modern game.

“I’ve encountered a few things up here, like drones and stuff. There’s been a couple of drones spotted and I’ve seen a couple of guys walking their dogs.”

“Bielsa’s an international manager and it’s not illegal. I don’t think it’s unsporting.”