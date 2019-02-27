Brendan Rodgers set to raid Celtic for £25m Arsenal target Kieran Tierney - reports

Kieran Tierney will be a key target for Brendan Rodgers in the summer, according to the Scottish Sun.

Current Leicester City left-back and England international Ben Chilwell is wanted by Manchester City this summer.

If he were to leave, Rodgers would immediately turn his attention to his former Celtic player.

Such a move would further damage the 46-year-old's standing among Celtic fans who feel betrayed by his defection to Leicester at a crucial time in the season.

However, Rodgers and the Foxes will likely face competition from Arsenal, who, the Scottish Sun report, are eyeing a £25million move for the Scotland international to solve their left-back issue.

It will likely take a Scottish record in terms of a player leaving the country to prise him away from Celtic Park.

A boyhood fan, Tierney has not displayed any desire to leave the team he loves and he has a contract that runs until the end of May 2023.

The 21-year-old, since making his debut under Ronny Deila, progressed rapidly under Rodgers' tutelage and has made more than 160 appearances.

He will likely be aware of the strength of feeling among the Celtic fans towards Rodgers and the idea of him coming back to raid Parkhead for its crown jewels.

Tierney is to start at Tynecastle against Hearts in Wednesday evening's Scottish Premiership clash with Neil Lennon set to be in charge.