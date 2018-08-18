Brendan Rodgers says relationship with Celtic board is ‘very, very good’

Brendan Rodgers has cooled talk of a rift with the Celtic hierarchy after his side’s Betfred Cup win over Partick Thistle.

Following the Parkhead club’s 3-1 victory which sees them through to the quarter finals, Brendan Rodgers spoke on BT Sport about the summer transfer activity.

He admitted that they had missed out on a ‘couple of targets’ but re-affirmed his strong ties with the Celtic board.

He said: “I’ve always had a very, very good relationship with the board and that’s the same, even though some people will try to dismantle that

“We want to improve the team and we’ve got until the end of August to hopefully do that. If we don’t I’ll work with the talented players we have here.”

Rodgers was speaking after a testing week, which saw Celtic knocked out of Champions League qualifying by AEK Athens amid a dispute with Belgian centre half, Dedryck Boyata, who has been subject to transfer rumours and did not join the squad in Greece.

Celtic ended the week on a positive note, beating Partick Thistle in the last 16 of the Betfred Cup thanks to goals from Leigh Griffiths, Moussa Demebele and Tom Rogic.