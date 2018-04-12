Brendan Rodgers has statistics on his side going into Rangers semi

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will go into Sunday’s William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden Park with the confidence of a man who has the statistics to back it up.

During the Northern Irishman’s tenure, the Hoops have won all six fixtures at the national stadium on their way to capturing three pieces of silverware.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has won all six of his appearances at Hampden Park. Picture: SNS

Celtic have also showed what they are about in the Ladbrokes Premiership again this season by moving to within one win of securing their seventh successive title.

And Rodgers’ side were at their battling best in the trip to Ibrox last month when they came from behind twice to beat Rangers 3-2 while finishing the match with ten men.

He told the club’s official website: “We showed in that game, despite being at a disadvantage, we have the same mentality to pull through whatever the circumstances.

“I’m very excited. These are always tense games but in the main we’ve always played well at Hampden and been very good, so hopefully we can have a similar performance and a similar result to each of the times we’ve been there.

“In those types of games we have normally performed well, which you want to do, so this weekend we’ll take that confidence into it.

“You always pay attention in these games as they are tense matches but we want to go in and play our football, and at least now we have a free week to get ready and prepare for that.”