Brendan Rodgers dismisses ‘noise’ from Rangers ahead of Old Firm clash

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has dismissed the “noise” coming from Rangers ahead of Sunday’s Old Firm showdown at Ibrox,

Six successive league and cup wins for Rangers have boosted their confidence and manager Graeme Murty revealed that his players cheered when they drew Celtic in the last four of the Scottish Cup.

Graeme Murty has said his side are full of confidence going into the Old Firm match. Picture: PA

But Rodgers said: “It doesn’t really concern me, what the noise is. I am very much focused on Celtic.

“Graeme has done a good job there stabilising their squad. They’ve had some good results and the one thing that they currently have that they’ve been searching for – certainly in my time up here – is consistency.

“They have players who know what it means to play for Rangers and be in and around it and they have got some spirit now.

“We’ll go there with the same attitude and that we always have.

“I watched the Rangers v Hibs game [which the hosts lost 2-1 last month] and Hibs played very well, with real tempo and intensity in their game,” added Rodgers.

“We’ve been there three times [under me], won three times and won well. We’ll go there again with that same humility and the same work ethic to get a result.”

