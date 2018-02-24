Brendan Rodgers: Celtic will learn lessons from Europa League

Brendan Rodgers is looking for Celtic to move on from their Europa League exit when they return to Ladbrokes Premiership action at Aberdeen today. The champions travelled to Russia earlier this week with a 1-0 lead in the last-32 clash against Zenit St Petersburg, but capitulated in Thursday’s second leg, losing 3-0.

Celtic arrived back in Glasgow on Friday to resume their quest to win back-to-back domestic trebles with a top-flight clash against their nearest challengers in recent years, and Rodgers is refocused for the trip to the Granite City.

“Any game after a European game is always difficult,” the Northern Irishman said. “The league in the main is difficult, they are all difficult games. So that’s what we will prepare for and we are looking forward to it. Within a week we’ve had an outstanding performance and then a not so good one.

“The best way is to get back on to the pitch again and get playing. We will work on certain aspects in our training and look to hopefully get the three points.

“We are now out of that [Europa League], we will learn our lessons from this year and now we can concentrate solely on the domestic front which we are really excited about.”

Goalkeeper Dorus de Vries is looking for Celtic to get back on track at Pittodrie, although Scott Bain may be given his chance following the Dutchman’s performance in Russia. De Vries said: “Of course there is disappointment but looking at the team we have got, it is really a good team, great talent and hungry players, so we are looking forward to Sunday now.

“If you look at the progression from last year, when it was the Champions League then out of Europe before Christmas. This season, it was the Champions League again and qualified to play European football after the winter break.

“We need to improve on that for next year and I am sure we will because the players will keep on improving.”