Brendan Rodgers ‘can replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea’ - Craig Bellamy

There is ‘no better manager’ than Brendan Rodgers to succeed Antonio Conte at Chelsea, according to former Wales and Celtic striker Craig Bellamy.

Bellamy was speaking to Sky Sports about the Celtic manager, who led the club to the domestic treble last season and also masterminded the Hoops’ 69-game unbeaten run that was shattered by Hearts last weekend.

Brendan Rodgers would be a great replacement for Antonio Conte, according to Craig Bellamy. Picture: SNS Group

There have been rumours surrounding Conte’s future at Stamford Bridge, with sources close to the Italian claiming his relationship with the club’s hierarchy is strained at times.

And if former Juventus boss Conte does leave SW6, former Liverpool and Swansea manager Rodgers is the ideal replacement according to Bellamy.

He said: “It doesn’t look like the relationship [with Conte] is great, if he goes at the end of the year.

“If I was Chelsea; me personally, I’ve spent all this money on youth players and I want to start seeing them going through into the first team.

Antonio Conte gestures during the League Cup quarter-final match between Chelsea and Bournemouth. Picture: AFP

“There would be no better manager out there for me than Brendan Rodgers. He’s been at Chelsea’s youth system, he’s been part of the football club, he’s helped develop a lot of players.”

Another reason for Chelsea hiring Rodgers would be his approach to playing the game, Bellamy claimed.

“[Rodgers] plays good football, an attractive style of football, which would please [Roman] Ambramovich.

“But also with his experience now of managing, could he go to a team like Chelsea and bring on young players and develop that football team over the next couple of years?

“For me he could,” Bellamy added.