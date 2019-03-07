Brendan Rodgers: Break-in at Glasgow house ‘horrendous’ for family

Brendan Rodgers has said he doesn’t want to detract from the “amazing time” he and his family had in Glasgow, but admits having his house in Bearsden broken into was “horrendous”.

Speaking ahead of Leicester’s match with Fulham at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, the former Celtic boss revealed his family would be joining him in Leicester “very soon”.

Brendan Rodgers spoke about the break-in. Picture: PA

He said: “It’s obviously something that’s not nice for any family to go through. As I said it gave the girls a fright.”

The house, near Celtic’s Lennoxtown training base, was broken into in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with his wife and six-year-old stepdaughter barricading themselves in the bathroom for safety.

Rodgers continued: “In the last ten days there’s been a lot of talk about my move [to Leicester]. I don’t want to detract from an amazing time we had in Glasgow.

“The experiences we had there were amazing, on and off the field. We don’t want to let the last ten days cloud any of that.

“We’ve dealt with it, we’ve had lots of support. They’re both safe. It’s an unfortunate incident, it’s sad for the girls - for someone to come in the night - it’s horrendous really, I just made sure they were secure up there.

“We are looking to buy a home here in Leicester. They will move down very soon. We will throw our lives into here and I look forward to that.”