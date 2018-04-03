Billy Dodds: Brendan Rodgers was ‘trying to influence’ SFA

Former Aberdeen and Rangers striker Billy Dodds has launched an astonishing attack on Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, accusing him of “trying to influence” the Scottish Football Association.

BBC Radio Scotland pundit Dodds took issue with some of the comments made by Rodgers after Celtic’s 3-0 win over Ross County at the weekend.

Brendan Rodgers branded the challenge 'disgraceful' before drawing comparisons with Jozo Simunovic's red card against Rangers. Picture: SNS Group

Staggies skipper Andrew Davies was red-carded for a wild challenge on his Hoops counterpart Scott Brown, and in his post-match comments the Northern Irishman hit out at what he called a “really dangerous tackle.”

Branding the challenge “disgraceful” and “one of the worst I’ve seen since I’ve been up here,” Rodgers added: “It was a really dangerous challenge and only someone of [Scott Brown’s] toughness and robustness could get up and play on.

“Jozo Simunovic got two games [ban] for a slight elbow... I don’t know what [Davies’ challenge] will be.

Billy Dodds during his time as Ross County No 2. Picture: SNS Group

“I think there are one or two [players] who maybe want to make a name for themselves by obviously trying to put in those sort of tackles.”

But Dodds, who had a spell as Ross County assistant manager under Jim McIntyre until September 2017, claimed Rodgers was attempting to put pressure on SFA compliance officer Tony McGlennan into serving Davies with a longer ban.

Dodds told The Sun: “It was a moment of madness from Davies and it was a terrible challenge, and he’ll know that. But some of the stuff from Brendan Rodgers after the game was uncalled for.

“He mentioned how Jozo Simunovic got a two-game ban for his elbow in the Rangers game, and suggested Davies’ punishment should be worse.

“For me, he was trying to influence the disciplinary department with his comments and that didn’t sit well with me. The SFA panel is a joke anyway with what goes on.”

It is not thought that McGlennan will take further action against former Middlesbrough and Bradford City defender, who was hit with an automatic two-game ban for a straight red card.

Dodds continued: “It was a crazy challenge from Davies and I’m not defending it. I just don’t think Rodgers should have been trying to influence the punishment.

“He also said Davies was trying to make a name for himself, but he did that when he knocked Chelsea out of the FA Cup with Bradford, as well as playing against Roma with Middlesbrough.”