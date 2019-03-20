Aberdeen defender Shay Logan forced to wear Celtic kit on stag do

Aberdeen favourite Shay Logan has been dressed up as Celtic captain Scott Brown as part of a priceless stag do prank.

The English full-back tweeted a picture of him wearing a full Celtic kit - shorts and socks included - as well as a pair of plush, novelty green trainers.

A caption reading "Stag do or not I’m still a ******* DON" accompanied the picture of the uncomfortable-looking defender.

Prior to the reveal, Logan tweeted "The boys have ****** killed me".

Earlier a member of the stag, Errol Watson, uploaded a picture of Logan wearing the green and white hoops of Celtic, with the reverse of his kit featuring the name of captain Scott Brown.

The 31-year-old is set to marry fiancee Sam Goodrum later this year.

There's no love lost between the Logan and fans of the Glasgow club. On the final day of last season, Logan celebrated in exuberant fashion, before clashing with Dedryck Boyata and Mikael Lustig when the Dons defeated Celtic 1-0.

Logan was also once sent off for "offensive and insulting" language during a fixture between the two sides, weeks after he had been subject to racist abuse by Celtic player Aleksandar Tonev.