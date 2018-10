Have your say

The Ladbrokes Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic on 26 December has been selected for live television coverage.

BT Sport will broadcast the match from Pittodrie, with kick off scheduled for 2pm.

There is a full programme of Premiership fixtures on Boxing Day, which falls on a Wednesday this year.

Rangers host Hibs, Hearts face Hamilton at Tynecastle, Livingston travel to Dundee, St Mirren welcome St Johnstone and Motherwell take on Kilmarnock at Fir Park