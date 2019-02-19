10,000 Celtic fans to travel to Valencia for Europa League clash

Valencia is preparing for an invasion of around 10,000 Celtic fans on Thursday.

Celtic will be backed by thousands of fans in Valencia. Picture: SNS/Gary Hutchison

Despite trailing 2-0 from the first-leg of the Europa League last-32 tie, Brendan Rodgers men are going to be backed by thousands of supporters hoping to see the club pull off a shock and record one of their best European away results in recent memory.

However, officially, only 2,500 Celtic fans will be in the Mestalla on Thursday evening as that was the allocation awarded to the club by Valencia. Unsurprisingly those tickets were snapped up even though tickets were priced at €85.

According to Spanish newspaper AS the club advised their Spanish counterparts that they expect four times that number to travel.

Conrado Valle wrote: “In Celtic Park ‘You’ll never walk alone’ is sung with as much or more passion than in Anfield. But Celtic fans also comply with the lyrics. The Scots will not walk alone at Mestalla. Not even Valencia’s 2-0 win has diminished the desire of the fans to travel. In fact, thousands of them will do it without entry.

“Celtic informed Valencia that, according to their forecasts, some 10,000 Scottish fans will travel to the capital of Turia. This despite the fact that Valencia ‘only’ has delivered 2500 tickets, which is the maximum capacity reserved by the entity of Mestalla in the visitor tier. Tickets Celtic had at their disposal, at the price of 85 euros, sold out within a few hours.”

Mestalla, one of Spain’s most appealing stadiums, has a capacity of just under 50,000 but currently have an average attendance of 39,213 in La Liga.

Despite having both Juventus and Manchester United in their Champions League group this season they didn’t reach capacity. Their win 2-1 win over the English side was watched by less than 37,000. Celtic fans will likely be able to pick up tickets for sections reserved for home supporters.