Scots football fan thrown out of stadium finds unique way to watch game

A football fan ejected from his team’s match found a unique way to watch more of the action - by scaling a TREE outside the stadium.

The unidentified Ayr United supporter was reportedly thrown out of the Falkirk Stadium as the Honest Men took on the Bairns in the Scottish Championship clash.

A short video, showing the fan peering through the upper branches of a large tree on the edge of wasteland next to the stadium, was uploaded to Twitter with the caption: “Hahaha Ayr fan chucked out of the Falkirk stadium finds alternative means to watch the game.”

Football fans on Twitter enjoyed the clip, with one writing: “Superb! Scottish football is indeed alive and well!”

Another added: “Promote them at once, this guy deserves his team in the [Scottish Premiership].”

One supporter quipped: “Is that special branch?”

Colin Sturgeon, who was at the game, added: “No idea how he managed to stay up there for a good 20 minutes.”

Keith Condie suggested: “They should plant more trees and charge folk to get in and watch the game from them.”

But Michael Gibson summed it up, stating: “Peak Scottish football.”