Lawrence Shankland responds to speculation linking him with Hibs, Celtic and Rangers

Ayr United’s Lawrence Shankland insists he’s not in any hurry to leave Somerset Park, after the forward was linked with a number of clubs including Hibs, Celtic and Rangers.

The 23-year-old, who has hit 28 goals in 26 games for the Honest Men, who currently lie second in the Scottish Championship with a game in hand on league-leaders Ross County, is out of contract in the summer and can hold pre-contract talks with interested clubs from this month.

However, the striker isn’t worried about his future, insisting: “I’m just putting it to the back of my mind.”

Shankland has been touted for moves to both halves of the Old Firm, as well as Hibs and Swansea City, prompting Ayr boss Ian McCall to issue a statement signalling that no players would be quitting the club this month.

Speaking on Clyde 1’s SuperScoreboard radio programme, Shankland - who is working his way back to fitness after sustaining an Achilles injury - said: “My main priority just now is getting fit and getting back playing.

“It’s nice to have the speculation, people taling about you here and there but it’s nothing that I get too caught up with.

“I just keep doing what I’m doing, working hard, and the football will do to the talking for me. Obviously I know where I want to go in my career and the next step I want to take and go and improve myself and push on again.

“It’s something I’ll look at eventually when the time is right, and I’ll deal with it then.”

Ayr are targeting promotion from the Scottish second tier, and are currently locked on points with Dundee United, albeit with a game in hand on the Terrors and on current table-toppers Ross County, who are three points better off.

And Shankland insists he’s happy to see out his contract, as he helps the side record a memorable season.

“I signed at the start of the season with the full intention of being there for the full year and seeing it out. The gaffer has obviously made vocal to the public that he wants to keep everybody and I’m fine with that.

“The main thing is I’m happy and enjoying my football and I’m still scoring goals. The team’s doing well and we’re still at the top end of the league.

“As I said, if the move comes and the time’s right, then it will happen then.”