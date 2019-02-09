WATCH: Strong winds cause havoc in suspended League One tie

Arbroath’s game against Stranraer was called off after only 13 minutes due to gale force winds...and a clip from the home side’s social media account shows how difficult the conditions were.

With Arbroath’s nearest challengers for the League One title, Raith Rovers, playing in the Scottish Cup the Angus side had the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the division to fifteen points.

They were hampered by the strong winds blowing off the North Sea and into Gayfield however, with the referee’s decision to call the game off finding agreement from both managers.

Speaking to Arbroath’s official account, @36nilTV, manager Dick Campbell said: “When you see the goalkeeper kicking the ball out and it’s gone for a bye-kick it becomes a bit of a lottery.”

Stranraer manager Steve Farrell agreed: “It was the right decision.”