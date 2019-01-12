Alloa 2 - 1 Morton: Jim Goodwin looks up the table

Alloa Athletic manager Jim Goodwin lifted the Championship manager of the month award for December this week but has predicted “carnage” should the part-timers continue upsetting the odds and earn the greater prize of a play-off place come May.

The Wasps needed the second-half comeback that has become their norm to stretch their impressive unbeaten run to six matches. Chris Millar gave Morton the lead with a 25-yard drive but the home side roared back yet again to keep morale high ahead of their Scottish Cup encounter with St Mirren.

“I’m delighted again,” said Goodwin, whose side are seven points off the bottom. “We went in at half-time very frustrated but we got our rewards.

“Let’s start looking up the way. We’re a point behind Dunfermline, five behind Morton and seven outside the play-offs. It would be absolute carnage if we managed to sneak into those play-offs.”

Alan Trouten restored parity from the spot after being chopped down by Cappielow keeper Ryan Scully and Kerr Waddell then sliced into his own net for a bizarre winner.

“I’ve never seen anything like the second goal in my professional life,” said the bemused Morton manager Jonatan Johansson.