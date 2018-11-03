Alloa 0 - 1 Dunfermline: Pars earn first win in five

Jackson Longridge emphatically showed his shot-shy team-mates and profligate hosts Alloa Athletic the route to goal as Dunfermline earned their first victory in five matches.

The Pars built on their midweek draw in Inverness courtesy of the left-back’s sensational second-half strike.

Always a willing attacker, Longridge speared his first-time shot into the top corner from 20 yards out following a cross from substitute Kallum Higginbotham.

“It was a really good goal. I think I’ll need to put Jacko up front the way he is finishing,” smiled manager Allan Johnston. “Hopefully that kick-starts our season.”

Alloa were made to pay for passing up two gilt-edged opportunities before the break. Greig Spence saw his first effort booted off the line by Lee Ashcroft and then Dunfermline keeper Lee Robinson somehow repelled his close-range effort.

“The result’s not great,” said Alloa manager Jim Goodwin, “but it just shows you how important it is to take your chances at key moments.”