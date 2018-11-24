Scottish Cup round-up: Ayr avoid shock as Stenny dump out Falkirk

Managerless Stenhousemuir added to Falkirk’s miserable season as they sent them spinning out of the Scottish Cup at Ochilview with a 4-2 win.

Falkirk started strongly and Paul Paton put them in front with a close-range finish. But Stenhousemuir, bottom of League One, turned the tables when Conor McBrearty scored with two headers in the space of five minutes.

Joe McKee equalised for Falkirk three minutes from half-time before Sean Dickson put Stenhousemuir back in front after 59 minutes. Mark McGuigan made sure of victory when he scored a late fourth.

Peterhead threatened a shock as they held Morton 1-1 at Cappielow. Jamie Stevenson and Jack Leitch fired warning shots early on and Scott Brown gave Peterhead the lead after 27 minutes when he picked up Ryan Dow’s pass before rifling home a right-foot shot. Bob McHugh equalised five minutes before the break, but Peterhead held firm.

Alloa Athletic eased to a 3-0 win over Brechin City. Dario Zanatta gave them the half-time lead and two goals in three minutes in the second half – from Greig Spence and Alan Trouten – settled it.

Ayr United had to work to see off non-league Beith 3-0 at Bellsdale Park. Lawrence Shankland eventually put the Championship leaders in front with a left-foot shot after 64 minutes and Ross Docherty and Michael Moffat scored late on.

Stranraer stunned League One leaders Arbroath with a 1-0 win at Gayfield, Ian Smith scoring the only goal with 14 minutes left.

East Fife held on to beat Berwick Rangers 2-1. Ross Davidson put East Fife in front after six minutes, finding the bottom corner of the net with a right-foot shot and Scott Agnew added a second five minutes later. Daryl Healy gave Berwick hope when he headed a goal ten minutes after the break.

Cowdenbeath edged Brora Rangers 1-0 with David Cox heading the only goal in the first half, while Forfar Athletic left it late to see off BSC Glasgow 2-0. John Baird finally broke the deadlock after 75 minutes with a right-foot shot from close range and Lewis Moore doubled the advantage with five minutes left.

Auchinleck Talbot squeezed through 1-0 at Fraserburgh. Brian Hay was sent off for the home side before half-time after picking up his second booking. Auchinleck took advantage when Steven Wilson scored a long-range winner.

Montrose and Annan Athletic drew 0-0 with Michael Bolochoweckyj sent off for Montrose in injury-time.

Queen of the South saw off Formartine United 4-1. Stephen Dobbie struck twice early on for the home side but Formartine pulled a goal back in 28 minutes when Garry Wood scored with a left-foot shot. Lyndon Dykes made it 3-1 and Scott Mercer scored the fourth.

Raith Rovers won 3-0 at Queen’s Park. Kevin Nisbet put Raith in front when he turned in a pass from Daniel Armstrong, who also had a hand in the second goal, scored by Liam Buchanan after 24 minutes. Nathan Flannigan made it 3-0

Elgin City beat Stirling University 4-0 at Forthbank. Rabin Omar gave Elgin the lead early on and Brian Cameron doubled their advantage moments later. Kerr Hay removed any doubts about with a third goal in 58 minutes and 16-year-old Owen Loveland made it 4-0 with ten minutes left.

East Kilbride edged Gala Fairydean Rovers 1-0 with Jamie Longworth scoring late on and Airdrieonians overcame Dumbarton 3-0, Kyle Wilkie netting twice and Darryl Duffy once.

Edinburgh City host Inverness Caley Thistle at Ainslie Park today.